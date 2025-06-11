Gold price surges to Rs352,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.352,900 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.352,300 on last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.514 to Rs.302,554 from Rs. 302,040 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs471 to Rs.277,351 from Rs. 276,880. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,745 and Rs.3,210 respectively. The price of gold in the international market went up by $6 to $3,345 from $3,339, whereas the prices of silver remain unchanged at $35.87, the Association reported.