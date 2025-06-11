Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

An agreement has been finalised between the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Karachi – an airline established by Karachi’s business community – for aircraft maintenance, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Air Karachi will receive engineering services or MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) services from the PIA.

The agreement was signed by PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, Air Karachi Chairman Hanif Gohar, and Air Karachi CEO Air Marshal (Retd.) Imran Majid.

In November 2024, the business community of Karachi announced the launch of a new airline, Air Karachi, with an initial investment of Rs5 billion. The announcement was made by Hanif Gohar during his visit to the Karachi Press Club, accompanied by S M Tanveer, Chairman of the United Business Group. Air Karachi is yet to launch its flight operations.