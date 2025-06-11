PCB grants NOCs to key Pakistani players for upcoming int’l leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to a select group of players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, enabling them to participate in various high-profile international leagues this summer.

This move comes as part of the board’s broader strategy to give players valuable exposure while balancing their workload.

According to the PCB’s announcement, centrally contracted players are permitted to participate in only two foreign leagues per calendar year.

The issuance of NOCs is therefore contingent on this rule, which the PCB uses to maintain a balance between players’ international commitments and their opportunities to play in lucrative franchise competitions.

Breakdown of Players and Leagues

Several Pakistani cricketers are set to feature in some of the most renowned international leagues this summer. Among those granted NOCs are:

Big Bash League: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan

County Cricket: Mohammad Amir, Shan Masood, Kashif Ali, Abbas Afridi, Khawaja Khurram, Hasan Ali

Global Super League: Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Nawaz

Caribbean Premier League: Muhammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan

Although Babar Azam’s name has not yet appeared in the first phase of registrations for the Big Bash League (BBL) draft, the inclusion of his name in the PCB’s NOC list suggests that he will be available for selection.

The BBL 15 Draft, scheduled for June 19, 2025, will see several Pakistani players included in the pool, marking the first time players from Pakistan will be eligible for an entire BBL season.

The NOCs, issued as a result of the PCB’s strategic planning, aim to keep the players match-ready during off-seasons and offer them the chance to hone their skills in different playing conditions.

This exposure is expected to help them return to national duty in top form, ready for key tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup.

The PCB’s approach also aligns with the shifting dynamics of the global cricket calendar, which increasingly features overlapping franchise leagues.

By allowing its top players to participate, the PCB ensures that they remain engaged with the game while preparing for future international commitments.

Furthermore, with the rise of franchise cricket, the PCB’s decision also reflects an understanding of the financial and career opportunities available to players through these leagues.

The board’s policy ensures that these opportunities are balanced with the players’ national commitments, preventing burnout and allowing them to stay fresh and motivated.

As the summer’s international leagues approach, the PCB’s strategic moves will help its players stay at the top of their game while contributing to the ongoing growth of Pakistani cricket on the global stage.