ICC releases new T20 rankings: no Pakistani cricketer in top 10

The Intentional Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released its latest T20 cricket rankings, and once again, no Pakistani player has made it into the top 10 for either batting or bowling.

Australia’s Travis Head remains at the summit of the batting rankings.

India’s Abhishek Sharma holds onto the second spot, while countryman Tilak Varma climbs to third after a solid performance.

England’s Phil Salt slips one place to fourth, with Jos Buttler rising to fifth, and Suryakumar Yadav dropping to sixth. Pakistan’s top batters are Babar Azam, ranked 12th, and Mohammad Rizwan, at 13th.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy holds onto the No. 1 bowling position.

England’s Adil Rashid jumps two spots to second, and India’s Varun Chakravarthy remains third.

Pakistan, however, fails to feature in the top ten bowlers. Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi both show slight improvement, ranking at 19th and 20th respectively.

India’s Hardik Pandya retains his position at the top of the all-rounder rankings.