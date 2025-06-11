‘Straw’ dominates Netflix, shocking viewers with unforgettable twist

A gripping new thriller from acclaimed filmmaker Tyler Perry, titled “Straw,” has rapidly ascended to the top of Netflix’s global charts, captivating over 25 million viewers within mere days of its June 6 release.

The film, written, directed and produced by Perry, tells the compelling and often harrowing story of a single mother’s descent into a series of terrible and violent events as she desperately tries to care for her ailing daughter. This raw depiction of struggle and resilience has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

Oscar-nominee Taraji P Henson delivers what many are calling a “masterclass” performance, anchoring a stellar cast that also includes Teyana Taylor, veteran actor Sinbad and the talented Sherri Shepherd. “Straw” quickly became a streaming phenomenon, accumulating an impressive 25.3 million views and over 45.5 million hours watched in its first seven days alone. This remarkable achievement allowed it to effortlessly surpass popular titles like the “Now You See Me” franchise, “Bee Movie” and the horror hit “M3GAN” for the coveted top spot, highlighting its immediate and widespread appeal.

The film has generated significant buzz, with both audiences and critics alike praising its visceral emotion and powerful storytelling. Many viewers have taken to social media platforms, particularly X, to express their awe at the movie’s “heartbreaking” and “crazy” plot twist, which has left a lasting and unforgettable impression. Fans have described the film as “humbling,” “raw” and “deeply human,” consistently commending Perry for delivering what many consider one of his strongest and most impactful works to date. Comments like “The rawness was so real and the plot twist was crazy” and “The plot twist at the end wallowed me up. A good watch indeed!” are just a few examples of the widespread positive reaction.

Critics have also lauded the film, with Screen Rant specifically highlighting Henson’s “acting masterclass” and her ability to convey profound depth. Variety noted the film’s “cultural pulse-taking urgency” that elevates it above Perry’s more typical comedies and melodramatic offerings. Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly praised the movie’s “raw emotions and earnest performances,” stating that “you’ve really got to have a heart of stone not to care for these people.” This consensus from both viewers and reviewers underscores the film’s significant impact and its ability to connect with a broad audience.

Taraji P Henson’s impactful role in “Straw” comes at a time when she has also been a powerful voice for change within the industry. Her recent vocal advocacy for pay equity for women of color in Hollywood has resonated widely, bringing critical attention to a longstanding issue. During an interview with Gayle King on SiriusXM Radio, Henson spoke candidly about being “tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost.” She highlighted the financial realities faced by actors, emphasising that reported salaries don’t account for taxes and team percentages, leaving a significantly smaller take-home amount.

Her candid remarks quickly went viral, garnering a wave of support from peers and fans alike. Actresses such as Gabrielle Union and Yvette Nicole Brown shared messages of solidarity, echoing Henson’s frustrations and acknowledging the ongoing fight for fair compensation. This powerful stand for economic justice adds another layer of significance to Henson’s already compelling performance in “Straw,” showcasing her commitment to both her craft and to advocating for systemic change.

“Straw” is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, proving to be a dominant force in the streaming landscape and a testament to Tyler Perry’s evolving directorial vision and the enduring power of its star-studded cast.