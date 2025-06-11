Khusrau at the door of his master: Amir Khusrau — a life in verse and vignette

This is the third article in a special series by Ally Adnan that brings to life memorable incidents from the rich and fascinating life of Hazrat Amir Khusrau, whose timeless legacy continues to inspire the world.

Amir Khusrau was a prodigy, renowned for his scholarship, knowledge of music, poetic talent, and Sufi insight, even in his youth.

His mother, wishing for him to achieve proper education and complete spiritual fulfillment, encouraged him to seek out the great Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi.

When Khusrau arrived at the saint’s khanaqah, he decided to stay outside and composed a qi??a in his mind:

You are that king, upon whose palace terrace Even a pigeon, should it land, returns a falcon A weary stranger has arrived at your door Should he step inside, or turn back once more?

Khusrau wished to see if Nizamuddin Auliya was indeed the great saint he was known to be. He decided to test him by keeping the poem in his mind, to determine if the saint would sense his presence and respond to his unspoken question. Inside the khanaqah, Nizamuddin Auliya, divining Khusrau’s thoughts, instructed a disciple to deliver a written reply in the form of another qi??a:

O man of truth, do come within

That we may share a single breath in trust

But if the one who comes is ignorant and lost

Let him return the way he came

This was absolute proof of Nizamuddin Auliya’s spiritual prowess for Khusrau, who immediately knew he had found his true master. He entered the khanaqah, where Nizamuddin Auliya famously greeted him with the words:

Khusrau, you came late, but you came rightly

The affirmation signified that Khusrau’s arrival was destined, delayed perhaps, but perfectly timed. In celebration of his acceptance as a disciple, Khusrau composed his famous Rang, a poem expressing his ecstatic joy and informing his mother of the relationship he had forged with Nizamuddin Auliya.

Today there is color, O mother, there is color

There is color in my beloved’s home today

I have found my guide, Nizamuddin Auliya

Nizamuddin Auliya, Alauddin Auliya

Alauddin Auliya, Fariduddin Auliya

Fariduddin Auliya, Qutbuddin Auliya

Qutbuddin Auliya, Muinuddin Auliya

Muinuddin Auliya, Muhiyuddin Auliya

Wherever I look, he is with me

Today there is color, O mother, there is color

O my friend, listen

Wherever I look, he is with me

I have found my guide, Nizamuddin Auliya

Ah, ah, ah

All I asked for has been granted, O mother

Today there is color, O mother, there is color

Nizamuddin Auliya lights up the world

He lights the world, he illumines the universe

All I asked for has been granted, O mother

I have found my guide, Nizamuddin Auliya

Ganj-e-Shakar is with me

I have never seen such a color, my friend

Beloved of God, I have never seen such a color, my friend

I searched every land and every direction

Ah, ah, ah

Your color has captivated my heart, Nizamuddin

All I asked for has been granted, O mother

Today there is color, O mother, there is color

In this courtyard, I have found my beloved

In this courtyard, in that courtyard

O my friend, listen

In this courtyard, in that courtyard

Wherever I look, he is with me

Today there is color, O mother, there is color

There is color in my beloved’s home today

Today there is color, O mother, there is color

The writer is based in Dallas, Texas and writes about culture, history and the arts. He can be reached at [email protected]