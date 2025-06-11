‘Love Guru’ surpasses ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ at box office

Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan has once again demonstrated massive performance as their film Love Guru stormed the box office with a massive opening week.

The film surpassed the previous blockbuster ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ which earned Rs 110 million in its first week. In contrast, Love Guru raked in Rs 120 million during the same period.

The film’s total worldwide earnings have now reached an impressive Rs 280 million, reflecting its strong appeal both at home and abroad. Industry experts attribute the film’s success to the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair, a well-timed Eidul Azha release and strategic international marketing.

With this latest achievement, Love Guru not only reinforces the box office pull of its stars but also signals renewed momentum for Pakistan’s film industry on the global stage.

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed have promoted Love Guru extensively in international markets, including the UK and the US, generating strong buzz and attracting large audiences. At one promotional event, Mahira Khan expressed her hopes for the film to cross the Rs 1 billion mark at the box office. “Everyone say Ameen,” she urged, turning to the audience.

During the same event, Humayun Saeed praised the film’s director, Nadeem Baig, saying, “He is the best director in the country.” He added humorously, “He charges me full price, but he’s worth it.”