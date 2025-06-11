Rebuilding Ties

There was a time when Pakistan’s relationship with the United States was framed almost exclusively in terms of war and withdrawal. Today, as the global chessboard resets around the great power rivalry, Pakistan is re-emerging: not as a liability, but as a partner of consequence.

Recent developments underscore this shift. Our army leadership’s consistently high-stakes yet low-key engagements with Washington are beginning to pay off. Meanwhile, Gen Michael?Kurilla of US Central Command publicly lauded Islamabad as a “phenomenal partner in the counter?terrorism world,” noting Pakistan’s role in eliminating ISIS?K and sharing vital intelligence.?

His message was clear: in the eyes of the Pentagon, Pakistan’s relevance is not a relic. Rather, much to New Delhi’s dismay, it is anchored in the present.

Tangible results back this rhetoric. Joint Pakistan-US counter-terrorism efforts yielded the capture of five high-value ISIS?K militants in tribal areas. Sustained cooperation has become too valuable to ignore. No longer is policy determined solely by choosing India or Pakistan. As Gen Kurilla asserted, “We should look at the merits of the relationship” with both nations.” Pakistan’s strategic geography, bordering China, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Arabian Sea, remains indispensable to the US regional strategy. Emerging on this evolving canvas: another significant new cue from Washington. Following the recent ceasefire, the US State Department confirmed President Trump’s willingness to mediate the Kashmir dispute–an approach once considered unthinkable.

Critics claim Washington engages Pakistan only when it is “useful.” There’s no denying that but in diplomacy, utility is currency. Instead of resenting the label, Pakistan would do well to refine and deploy it. It can convert proximity into leverage and leverage into policy wins. In a multipolar world where morality is often overshadowed by strategic calculus, the key is to turn proximity into leverage and leverage into policy wins. Now is the time to act. Pakistan must drive a clear, reciprocal agenda; one that moves beyond counterterrorism into economic recovery, technological cooperation, and diplomatic recognition of Kashmir.

This requires unity at home and clarity abroad. The government should present itself not as a security contractor, but as a credible regional actor capable of balancing ties with both China and the West. That means demonstrating transparency, political stability, and a one-page approach from both civilian and military channels.

The opportunity is real yet fleeting. In the shifting sands of global power, Pakistan cannot remain passive. It is not enough to be relevant. Pakistan must also be reliable. Only then will its strategic significance become a lasting influence. *