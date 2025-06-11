Trump-Xi’s 90-Minute Gamble

In an X-post that barely exceeded a hundred words, President Donald Trump confirmed a 90-minute telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While the statement appeared brief and deliberately vague, its subtext echoed far louder than the words conveyed. In reality, this seemingly hollow post symbolized a tectonic shift in diplomatic posture-less a show of power and more a subtle nod to reality: that America may no longer be in the driver’s seat of global economic and strategic dominance, at least not in its contest with China.

The call, notably, was initiated by Trump himself-an act that carries profound diplomatic symbolism. Here was a leader who, during both his presidencies, repeatedly condemned China for “plundering” the U.S. economy, decried the “unfair trade imbalance,” and accused previous administrations of capitulating to Beijing’s will. Trump once boasted that his harsh tariff regime would force China to its knees, expecting Chinese negotiators to flock to Washington, desperate for relief. But that fantasy never materialized. Instead, China absorbed the economic blows, diversified its global trade networks, and fortified its internal resilience.

Rather than the desperate supplicant Trump imagined, Xi Jinping held his ground. Now, ironically, Trump is the one initiating calls, complimenting Xi as a “great leader” and praising China as a “great country”-a stark contrast to his prior inflammatory rhetoric, which often painted Xi as the authoritarian figurehead of an exploitative communist regime.

It’s either going to be a rare win-win outcome-or a lose-America, win-China equation, with global consequences.

Trump mentioned that the conversation focused primarily on rare earth minerals-an issue that indeed deserves attention. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), China accounts for over 60% of global rare earth mining and more than 85% of global rare earth refining capacity as of 2024. These materials are essential in semiconductors, electric vehicles, smartphones, wind turbines, and military defense systems. Trump’s veiled acknowledgment that China controls this economic chokepoint reveals the administration’s growing anxiety over America’s increasing dependency.

Yet, even more revealing was what Trump claimed was not discussed-Ukraine, Iran, and Palestine. In diplomacy, denial often implies focus. By explicitly stating these topics weren’t addressed, Trump tacitly confirmed they were. After all, in a 90-minute high-level dialogue, limiting discussion to minerals alone is implausible. These geopolitical flashpoints-Ukraine’s war, Iran’s nuclear program, and the Gaza conflict-are where U.S.-China tensions remain sharpest. And Trump, who famously declared he could “end the Ukraine war in 24 hours,” likely used this opportunity to test China’s position on global peace-brokering.

Taiwan, too, must have surfaced. The U.S. adheres to the One-China Policy yet continues to arm and politically support Taiwan. China regards this as direct interference in its sovereignty. U.S. military drills in the Indo-Pacific, including in the Taiwan Strait, are seen by Beijing as provocations. Trump’s new Defense Secretary recently reiterated America’s commitment to defend Taiwan-a message that no doubt reached Xi’s ears.

China’s military has responded by accelerating exercises in the South China Sea, fortifying artificial islands, and increasing joint military drills. Simultaneously, the U.S. has strengthened regional security arrangements, notably: AUKUS: A trilateral pact among Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, established in 2021 to enhance defense technology cooperation, QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue): A strategic forum involving the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia, aimed at ensuring a “free and open Indo-Pacific, EDCA (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement) with the Philippines, granting the U.S. access to key military bases near Taiwan and the South China Sea and U.S.-ROK (South Korea) and U.S.-Japan bilateral defense treaties, alongside military cooperation with Vietnam and Thailand.

This telephonic détente comes as the 90-day pause on Trump-imposed tariffs nears expiration. If reinstated, tariffs would strike a broad range of Chinese exports-including electronics, machinery, plumbing tools, and household essentials-integral to the U.S. supply chain.

Working at a Home Depot in Macomb, Michigan, I see firsthand how deeply entwined U.S. retail infrastructure is with Chinese manufacturing. Roughly 90% of Home Depot’s tools, materials, and household items originate from China. With daily sales reaching $5-6 million per store nationwide, any disruption-through tariffs or supply chain blockages-could send shockwaves across the retail and logistics industries.

The broader implication is alarming. A full tariff regime would hike prices, shrink consumer purchasing power, and trigger layoffs from ports and warehouses to transport and sales. According to a U.S.-China Business Council 2023 report, U.S. imports from China underpin over 1 million American jobs in logistics, shipping, warehousing, and retail. While Trump’s administration projects toughness, it’s clear that economic interdependence leaves little room for bravado.

And China remains unfazed. During my August 2024 visit to a solar panel manufacturing plant in Shenzhen, I was told with calm confidence: “We’ll redirect to other markets.” That’s not an empty boast. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) now involves over 150 countries and 32 international organizations, making it the most expansive economic integration framework in history. With buyers across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, losing the U.S. market is an inconvenience-not a catastrophe-for Chinese exporters.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economic dependence is stark. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, China is the third-largest U.S. trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods reaching $575 billion in 2023, and China supplies over 80% of certain U.S. imports in electronics, rare earths, toys, and machinery. In contrast, the U.S. accounts for only 12% of China’s total exports, per data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Trump’s announcement of a new negotiation team, including a former U.S. envoy to Iran, signals a broader recalibration of U.S. foreign policy. It suggests that Washington is open to involving China in thorny Middle Eastern diplomacy-particularly in the Iran nuclear negotiations, now being quietly brokered by Oman, Egypt, and other neutral states. With China’s status as Iran’s top oil customer and major investor in infrastructure, Beijing’s role could be transformative.

One telling sign of détente is Xi’s invitation for Trump and the First Lady to visit China-something Trump likely long sought but never received during the earlier phase of his presidency. That Xi now extends this gesture suggests a new diplomatic tone-perhaps not of equals, but certainly of recognition. Trump, once determined to isolate China, now finds himself vying for proximity. All this underscores a sobering truth: America no longer holds all the cards. While Washington continues spending-$60 billion in Ukraine aid alone approved by Congress in April 2025-China is building infrastructure, accelerating digitization, and strengthening energy networks. While the U.S. wages wars, China builds roads, ports, and pipelines.

In the end, this 90-minute conversation may be remembered as more than just a phone call-it may be the quiet turning point when Washington recognized the need to talk with China, not down to it. As Trump’s once-fiery rhetoric gives way to phrases like “great leader” and “great country,” one cannot ignore the shift in tone. Respect-especially when reluctant-is the first indicator of acknowledged parity.

The upcoming rounds of dialogue will clarify whether this is a genuine turning point or a temporary pause in an economic cold war. But one thing is certain: this is no longer a zero-sum game. It’s either going to be a rare win-win outcome-or a lose-America, win-China equation, with global consequences.

