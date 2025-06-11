Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

The Sindh government has decided to allocate a significant budget in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 for the procurement of additional buses and promotion of electric vehicles, including EV taxis and scooters.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, CEO TransKarachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, and other senior officials.

A comprehensive review of ongoing and proposed projects, including the Peoples Bus Service and EV scooters initiative, was presented during the meeting.

Discussions also focused on the development of charging infrastructure for EVs at multiple locations across the province.

Minister Memon was briefed on the progress of projects undertaken during FY2024-25 and held in-depth discussions on the proposed initiatives for FY2025-26.

The Sindh Mass Transit Authority also informed the minister about potential partnerships under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for launching new bus services.

The forum was further informed that the critical segment of the Yellow Line BRT, including the Jam Sadiq Bridge, has been completed and may be inaugurated later this month. Memon instructed concerned authorities to expedite work on the Red Line BRT to ensure its timely completion.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior minister said the Sindh government is committed to developing an environmentally sustainable and modern public transport system. “We are striving to provide affordable and eco-friendly transport options to the public,” he said.

He added that more buses are expected to arrive in Karachi soon, and the city will also see the introduction of double-decker buses. “We’ve already launched successful initiatives like EV buses and the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, and we are working to expand this network across the entire province,” he noted.

Memon emphasized that the government aims to ensure modern transport services for citizens throughout Sindh. “Our projects are aimed at streamlining traffic and modernizing the transport system on contemporary lines,” he concluded.