Memon slams PML-N-led Punjab govt for not holding LG polls

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the perception of Punjab as the fiefdom of a single party must be dispelled. He criticized the current Punjab government’s arrogant attitude and said its politics are based on the violation of rights. According to him, the Punjab government has begun to fuel politics of hatred and division, which is a deeply unfortunate development.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP believes in democracy. He questioned whether it was wrong to speak about local government institutions. He asked if demanding local government elections is against the constitution or if granting the people their fundamental rights in Punjab is a crime.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party is a federal party and not limited to Sindh alone. The PPP has a strong political presence in Punjab, and its workers continue to stand with the people in the streets and neighborhoods. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP has always advocated for democracy, local governments, and public representation. He noted that local government institutions are not functional in Punjab, and there is no accountable system at the grassroots level, so they cannot remain silent spectators. He said that the restoration of the local government system in Punjab and the transfer of powers to the grassroots level are the rights of the people. The PPP will not only continue to demand local government elections but also refuses to leave the people of Punjab abandoned.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PML-N claims to be the representative of Punjab’s mandate, so why does it not hold local government elections? Local government institutions are enshrined in the constitution. If the Punjab government fails to recognize these institutions, it is undermining the constitution. He said that if the country’s largest province manages its affairs under the commissioner system instead of through local government institutions, it is a regrettable act and contrary to the principles of democracy.