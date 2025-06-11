President urges collective efforts to end child labour

President, Asif Ali Zardari on World Day against Child Labour on Thursday urged the government institutions, civil society, human rights defenders, the media, United Nations agencies, educators, parents, and Ulema to take practical steps to end child labour.

In his message on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, the president called for united efforts and synergies that could help dismantle the systems that exploit children and create a Pakistan and a world “where every child is free to dream, learn, and build a brighter future.”

President Zardari underlined that the World Day Against Child Labour, reminded us to make efforts to protect every child from exploitation and to build a future where children can learn, play, and grow in a safe and dignified environment.

He added that child labour was a global challenge that demanded collective action by governments and civil society to provide a secure future for our children.

He highlighted that Pakistan, as a signatory to various international conventions aimed at eliminating child labour, was fully committed to ending the exploitation of children.

Pakistan, he said has taken several steps to prevent exploitation and help affected children. Pakistan has enacted the National Commission on Rights of Child Act (2017), the ICT Child Protection Act (2018), the Juvenile Justice System Act (2018), the Employment of Children’s Act (1991), and the Domestic Workers Act (2002).

Pakistan has also established effective mechanisms and service units for the prevention of child exploitation, child labour, and providing care and rehabilitation to the affected children, the president said.

He said, “Such interventions also include the establishment of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, the Child Protection Institute, and the Child Welfare Bureaus.”

President Zardari said as the government continues to enforce laws and policies, ending child labour was a joint responsibility. He urged employers to strictly follow child labour laws and ensure that their workplaces were free from exploitation.

“I call on parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their children instead of short-term gains. I urge schools and teachers to identify children at risk of dropping out and keep them in classrooms. The media needs to raise awareness about Child Labour, and philanthropists and civil society should support vulnerable families so that no child is forced into labour due to poverty,” he said.

The president also shed light on the challenges of children in conflicts across the globe and called upon the international community to pay urgent attention to the suffering of children in conflict zones such as Gaza. Thousands of innocent children in these areas were displaced, injured, or orphaned due to violence and aggression by the occupation forces, he added.

“Many children face hunger, trauma, and a heightened risk of being pushed into child labour. These children need immediate global support, protection, and justice,” the president said.