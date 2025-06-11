Newlyweds commit suicide on railway track

A newlywed couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after not receiving money for their honeymoon.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after completing legal procedures. Police said Sajid, a 34-year-old power loom worker and resident of 202 Rab Bhaiwala Adeel Town in the jurisdiction of Millat Town Police Station, had married Razia about two and a half months ago.

The couple had planned to go to Naran for their honeymoon after Eid.

Sajid asked his elder brothers, Fahad and Zahid, for money, but they were unable to arrange any funds.

Early Tuesday morning, Sajid left home with his 30-year-old wife, Razia Bibi, and went to the Bhaiwala railway crossing near Chairman Stop.

He called his brother Zahid and told him, “I am going to commit suicide with my wife. Come and collect our bodies.”

After the phone call, Sajid and his wife lay down on the railway tracks. At that moment, the Badr Express train heading from Lahore to Karachi arrived and both husband and wife committed suicide by coming under the train. They died on the spot as their heads were severed from their bodies. Upon seeing the bodies on the railway track, Sajid’s elder brother Zahid reached the site and, with the help of passersby, collected their remains. Passersby informed the police.

Millat Town police arrived at the scene and, after completing legal formalities, handed the bodies over to the family.

Police said the deceased worked at a power loom and had married Razia Bibi two and a half months ago. The couple took their own lives after becoming disheartened when Sajid’s brothers could not provide the money they had requested for the honeymoon.

Neighbours said that just 15 days after the marriage, the couple was forced to live separately by their families.