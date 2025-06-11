Balochistan approves establishment of ‘Climate Change Fund’

Balochistan government has approved the establishment of ‘Climate Change Fund’ to address environmental challenges in the province.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here Wednesday, aims to strengthen the province’s capacity to mitigate the effects of climate change, protect natural resources, and promote sustainable development.

The fund is designed to support adaptation and mitigation strategies that address climate-related risks. Under the fund key areas of focus include conservation of natural resources, nature-aligned development planning, and ecosystem restoration through Nature-Based Solutions (NBS).

Chief Minister Bugti described the fund as a timely and essential initiative, noting that Balochistan faces serious threats from climate change. “This fund will enable us to take practical steps not only to meet environmental challenges but also to provide a healthier and safer environment for our people,” he said.

Sarfraz Bugti added that environmental protection has become a top priority for the provincial government in its pursuit of sustainable development goals. The Climate Change Fund represents a concrete step towards that vision.

The environmental experts have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the fund will play a crucial role in restoring ecological balance and raising environmental awareness across the province.

Separately, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday announced that the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be balanced, realistic and focused on public welfare.

During meetings with members of the provincial assembly and various delegations, the chief minister emphasized that the budget would align available resources with the province’s priorities and the needs of its people.

He said that the government was committed to adopt transparency, good governance, and sustainable development strategies in the budget-making process to effectively address the social, economic, and environmental challenges facing Balochistan.

Highlighting key priorities, CM Bugti said the budget will place strong emphasis on improved governance, public welfare, quality education, healthcare services, employment opportunities, and integrated development projects.

He also announced the establishment of a “Climate Fund” to counter the impacts of climate change and ensure the protection of natural resources. This fund will support eco-friendly initiatives and projects across the province.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government’s resolve to eliminate public deprivation, provide equal development opportunities, and ensure transparent use of resources for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan.