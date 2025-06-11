Pakistan, UK explore enhanced ties as ambassador meets FM Dar

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to New York next week to attend a high-level United Nations conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution will take place at the UN headquarters from June 17-19.

The visit underscores Islamabad’s continued diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause amid the latest Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which began in October 2023. Around 54,000 people have been killed in the besieged enclave since, mostly women and children.

“DPM/FM shall be traveling to US to attend High-Level Segment of the International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution to be held at UN New York from 17-19 June 2025,” the Foreign Office said in a brief statement.

During his visit, Dar is expected to meet with counterparts from other member states and reaffirm Pakistan’s call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a just and lasting resolution to the conflict in line with UN and OIC resolutions.

The conference comes amid renewed international efforts to revive stalled negotiations and de-escalate tensions in the region.

Pakistan has long advocated for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Islamabad does not recognize Israel and has consistently condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza, especially following Israel’s latest offensive in response to Hamas-led attacks in late 2023, which have resulted in widespread casualties and a humanitarian crisis.

Separately, UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday, discussing ways to deepen Pak-UK relations amid shared global and regional concerns, according to Radio Pakistan.

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties, with a focus on trade, security, and development cooperation.

They also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including mutual interests at multilateral platforms like the UN Security Council, where both nations collaborate on peacekeeping and conflict resolution.

The meeting comes as Pakistan looks to strengthen diplomatic and economic partnerships to navigate its crisis with India.

Earlier, Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) emphasised the importance of restraint and sustained dialogue between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals, to prevent further escalation and to maintain regional peace and stability.