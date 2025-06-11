340 pilgrims back through first Hajj flights

The first post-Hajj flight, PK-732, carrying 340 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the repatriation process for Pakistani pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, warmly received the pilgrims at the airport.

During interactions, the returning pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the Hajj arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and commended the quality of services provided during their stay in the Kingdom.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government of Pakistan had made every effort to ensure that pilgrims were provided with the best possible facilities throughout their spiritual journey.

He also acknowledged the cooperation of the Saudi government in ensuring smooth and well-coordinated Hajj operations in collaboration with Pakistani authorities.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to further improving Hajj arrangements in the years ahead. “It is our duty to extend all possible support to pilgrims in fulfilling this sacred religious obligation,” he added.