Forest fires in Punjab contained by rapid response team

As temperatures continue to soar across Punjab, the province has witnessed a rise in forest fire incidents.

However, prompt and coordinated action by the Punjab Forest Department under its Fire Emergency Response System has helped prevent any significant damage to the province’s valuable forest resources.

According to a spokesperson of the Forest Department, three fire incidents were reported on June 10 in the forests of Murree and Attock.

The first incident occurred at 7:00 PM in Compartment 85 of Sumbli Forest (Murree district), the second at 9:00 PM in Compartment 20 of Kotli Forest (Murree district), and the third was reported at 2:00 AM in Compartment 15 of Attock Khurd Forest.

Trained field staff of the Forest Department responded swiftly and professionally, bringing all three fires under control before they could spread. The fires affected a total of 3.5 acres of undergrowth and grass, but no loss of life or major property damage was reported.

The spokesperson warned that with the ongoing rise in temperatures during the summer, the risk of forest fires remains high. Citizens have been urged to refrain from lighting fires or smoking near forested areas to prevent such incidents.

The department also reported two earlier fire outbreaks in the Karor Forest of Kotli Sattian and the communal forests of Lehtarar.

Both fires were brought under control within hours by firefighting teams, with minimal damage limited to vegetation over a few acres and no casualties or financial loss.

The Forest Department maintains a state of high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any emergency.

The spokesperson emphasized that, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to reduce forest fire incidents and protect the province’s natural environment and woodland ecosystems.

Last month, a part of Muhammad Khan forest caught fire on night, destroying mostly wild plantations, and around 50 mature trees, on a piece of land between seven to 10 acres. The forest, spread on 181 acres of land, is located in Kathri in the jurisdiction of Hatri police station.

District Forest Officer Rizwan Memon told the media that fortunately no harm to life, or to the houses in the forest’s vicinity, occurred in the incident.

However, he stated that the exact amount of losses are yet to be assessed, because on Friday the burnt parts of the forest could not be visited due to the scorching heat and the freshly burnt hot ground.