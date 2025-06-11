Minister for Maritime Affairs visits Naval Headquarters

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters here Wednesday.

During the meeting, contemporary maritime issues and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and the Indian Ocean Region were discussed, Director General Public Relations (Navy).

Both dignitaries also deliberated on the prospects of the maritime economy and its significance for the overall economic growth of the country. The minister appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in the promotion and development of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Later, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister’s maritime interests, challenges, opportunities, and the initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Navy in coordination with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The dignitary was also apprised of the preparations for upcoming 2nd edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC-2025), and its vital role in enhancing maritime awareness and promoting the Blue Economy as a driver of Pakistan’s future economic growth.