PA speaker meets US Chargé d’Affaires, consul general

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker and Consul General Kristin Hawkins at the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

He warmly welcomed the guests and termed their visit to the Assembly a positive step toward strengthening institutional ties. Speaker Malik Ahmad appreciated Natalie Baker’s constructive and dynamic role in Pakistan, stating that Pakistan-US relations are based on mutual trust and a valued strategic partnership. He stated that the United States’ proactive and constructive role in ensuring peace in South Asia is of utmost importance.

The meeting included detailed discussions on Pakistan-US relations, regional peace, climate change, food security, educational collaboration, and cooperation in other vital sectors.

The speaker expressed a desire to further deepen ties between Punjab and the US state of California, noting that the Pakistani-American community continues to serve as a robust bridge between the two nations. He further remarked that Pakistan views the US as a key global partner in addressing climate change, development, and food security, and wishes to expand this strategic cooperation even further.

Natalie Baker affirmed that the United States aims to further strengthen diplomatic engagement with Pakistan and will continue to support democratic institutions and parliamentary exchanges. Kristin Hawkins expressed her intent to enhance collaboration in the fields of education and social development. The meeting was also attended by Member Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Chachar, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib, Principal Secretary to the Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli, and Malik Taimoor Ahmad Khan.