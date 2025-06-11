Punjab govt to present budget on June 16

The Punjab government will now present its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on June 16, instead of the previously announced June 13.

According to details surfaced on Wednesday, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said: “Preparations for the budget are underway and require additional time.” He assured that the upcoming budget would be tax-free, with no new taxes imposed on the public.

The Punjab government had announced June 13 as the date for presenting the budget. However, it has now been rescheduled to June 16. The Sindh government is also set to present its budget on the same day.

It has been reported that Punjab’s budget for FY 2025-26 will include a record-breaking development outlay. Sources divulged that over 853 development schemes have already been included in the draft, with a total allocation of over Rs353 billion.

The budget has included 520 ongoing schemes, for which Rs160.82 billion has been allocated and 333 new schemes, with a proposed allocation of Rs135.29 billion. Additionally, Rs57.40 billion will be earmarked for six other major development projects.