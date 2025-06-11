Pakistan urges political inclusion in Iraq ahead of elections

With parliamentary elections in Iraq scheduled for Nov. 11, and the drawdown of the UN Mission there set for December, Pakistan has commended the country’s efforts to consolidate democratic institutions and stabilize the security environment, despite complex challenges.

“Sustained reforms and public service delivery initiatives, implementation of the federal budget, successful provincial council elections, and the focus on regional development reflect positive momentum”, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing on t he United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), he underscored the need for a “seamless and well-supported transition” as the mission is scheduled to close by December 31, 2025.

The decision to terminate UNAMI was made after Iraq requested its work to end by the end of 2025, citing significant progress towards stability and the completion of its tasks.

UNAMI was established in 2003 and works to advance inclusive political dialogue as well as reconciliation at the national and community levels, among other mandated tasks.

“We encourage all political stakeholders in Iraq to maintain dialogue and inclusivity, especially in the context of preparations for national elections in November this year, and work to address the institutional gaps,” Ambassador Asim said.

Describing the peaceful conduct of elections in the Kurdistan Region last year as a “welcome step”, he said that formation of the regional government was still pending, hoping that it would be addressed through dialogue, grounded in Iraq’s Constitution.

On the humanitarian side, Ambassador Asim said, sustained attention was required including with regards to the needs of the internally displaced persons, acknowledging Iraq’s achievements in facilitating voluntary return, reintegration, and improved access to documentation.

Pakistan, he said, remains concerned about the volatile regional security environment, which poses a risk to Iraq’s stability. “We reiterate our firm support for Iraq’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity — it is imperative that Iraq not be drawn into regional confrontations”.

Ambassador Asim also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the efforts to resolve outstanding issues between the two brotherly countries of Iraq and Kuwait, including the return of property, archives, and repatriation of all Kuwaiti and third country nationals or their remains.

“Pakistan will continue to remain engaged on this matter in the Council and with the two brotherly countries to find an amicable and mutually acceptable way forward, for settlement of all outstanding issues especially the missing person.”

Briefing the 15-member Council, the top UN official in Iraq reiterated his confidence in the resilience of the country’s people, and the determination of their leaders.

“Iraq is a nation of profound history, strength, potential, and pride. By working together, Iraqis can continue to make meaningful strides towards stability, prosperity and human rights for all,” said Special Representative Mohamed Al Hassan, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

He provided updates on political, human rights and other developments over the past six months, and the Mission’s ongoing support to the authorities as it prepares to leave at the end of the year.

Hassan commended the Iraqi Government for providing humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, and for supporting the new peace initiative between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a militant group known as KPP.

He said Iraq is well on the way to fresh parliamentary elections set for 11 November, and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is making notable progress towards polling day, with UNAMI’s technical support.

Although voter registration should conclude in the coming days, and nearly three-quarters of all voters have completed biometric registration, challenges and logistical concerns remain.

“But IHEC is committed to doing its best towards a free, fair and transparent election with the participation of all Iraqis without fear and intimidation,” he said.

“UNAMI will spare no effort in providing the most professional technical support towards this end, including efforts to promote the widest participation of women, youth and minorities.”

Hassan also reported on the aftermath of the successful parliamentary elections held in the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq last October. With formation of a regional government still outstanding, he called for a spirit of compromise to break the impasse.