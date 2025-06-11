KP valleys attracted 700,000 tourists on Eid

Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Habibullah Arif Wednesday reported a significant influx of tourists during the 3-day Eidul Azha break, with approximately 700,000 visitors flocking to popular destinations of KPK like Galyat, Swat and Chitral.

“We are thrilled to see such a massive response from tourists,” said DG Arif while in an exclusive talk with a private news channel.

“KPK’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality have made it a top destination for tourists this year,” he added.

He added that Galyat witnessed 177,000 tourists, Swat received 288,000 tourists, and Chitral and Upper Dir collectively attracted 100,000 tourists during Eid.

When asked about the most popular tourist spots in KPK, DG Arif mentioned, “Galyat, Swat, Chitral, Naran-Kaghan and Malam Jabba were among the top attractions.

Tourists flocked to these destinations to experience the region’s stunning natural beauty, adventure activities, and cultural richness,” he mentioned.

He further added, “We are committed to promoting sustainable tourism in KPK and ensuring that our visitors have a memorable experience. We will continue to improve our infrastructure, services and facilities to cater to the growing number of tourists.”

The DG expressed optimism about KPK’s tourism potential, saying, “With its unparalleled natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, KPK has the potential to become a world-class tourist destination. We invite tourists from all over the world to experience the beauty of KPK.”

Regarding tourist facilities, DG Arif said, Within our available resources, we are providing quality food to tourists. We are also working to establish a mechanism to control prices of food and hotels, ensuring that tourists have a comfortable and affordable stay in KPK.

“We are also identifying various hidden spots and arranging camping activities to promote adventure tourism and showcase the province’s untouched beauty,” he added.