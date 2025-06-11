36 citizens receive relief on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

As a result of effective intervention and prompt action by the Office of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, 36 citizens from various districts of the province have been granted relief worth Rs. 495 million following their complaints. These complaints pertained to errors in WASA utility bills, corrections of land measurements, malfunctioning drainage systems, and other basic civic issues.

According to a spokesperson from the Ombudsman’s office, action on complaints from 18 citizens regarding WASA resulted in relief worth Rs. 1.377 million. These complaints involved corrections in billing and accurate measurement of properties, all addressed in a transparent manner.

Under public service initiatives, the renovation of a park was completed at a cost of Rs. 2.635 million, while the construction of three water supply lines incurred an expenditure of Rs. 7.946 million. Additionally, drainage lines at 12 locations were cleaned, costing Rs. 13.9 million. In Sargodha, desilting of a drain was carried out at a cost of Rs. 600,000.

In Nankana Sahib, acting on a citizen’s complaint, an accurate measurement of 31 kanals of land was conducted, valued at approximately Rs. 145 million. This step not only ensured justice for the complainant but also marked significant progress in correcting government records.

Affected citizens expressed satisfaction over the timely and effective actions of the Punjab Ombudsman, praising the office as an active and trustworthy institution that resolves public issues transparently.

The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has assured that it will continue its efforts to promptly address public complaints and provide timely justice.