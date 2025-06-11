Amb Qureshi discusses avenues to deepen Pakistan-NATO cooperation

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday met Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy of NATO Boris Ruge. In the meeting, they discussed the ongoing engagement tracks and the global issues of mutual importance, besides exploring avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation. The ambassador also briefed the Assistant Secretary General on the regional peace and security situation. Meanwhile, Ambassador Qureshi also met with Ambassador of South Korea to the EU Jeonghyun Ryu. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and geopolitical developments, underscoring the importance of dialogue and negotiated solutions.