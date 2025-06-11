Trump claims LA being invaded by ‘foreign enemy’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Los Angeles was being invaded by a “foreign enemy” and vowed to “liberate” the city after days of protests sparked by immigration raids.

In a hardline speech at one of the country’s biggest army bases, Trump described protesters as “animals” and got troops to boo the names of California Governor Gavin Newsom and ex-president Joe Biden.

Trump has deployed thousands of troops including 700 active duty US Marines to Los Angeles, despite California authorities saying the move is unnecessary and will inflame the situation.

Newsom has called Trump’s actions “dictatorial.”

“This anarchy will not stand. We will not allow federal agents to be attacked, and we will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy,” Trump told troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Trump described the protesters as “animals” who “proudly carry the flags of other countries.”

“What you’re witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country,” the US president said.

Trump linked the protesters to what he called “uncontrolled migration” and said that Europe — which his administration has repeatedly berated on the subject — must act too.

“As the entire world can now see, uncontrolled migration leads to chaos, dysfunction and disorder,” Trump said.

“And you know what? They have it in Europe, too. It’s happening in many countries of Europe. They better do something before it’s too late.”

Mass Arrests

Los Angeles police began arresting people in the city’s downtown late Tuesday, as groups gathered in violation of an overnight curfew after a fifth day of protests against Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Looting and vandalism in the second-biggest US city have marred the largely peaceful protests over ramped-up arrests by immigration authorities.

The demonstrations, which began Friday, and isolated acts of violence prompted Trump to take the extraordinary step of sending in troops, over the objection of the state governor.

The protests again turned ugly after dark Tuesday, but an hour into the overnight curfew only a handful of protesters were left downtown, with police making several arrests as they warned stragglers to leave.

“Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda” within the designated downtown curfew area, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on X late Tuesday.

“Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated.”

Police arrested 25 people on suspicion of violating the curfew as of Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an LAPD spokesperson.

The number of arrests was likely to rise as law enforcement worked to remove the remaining protesters from the area, the newspaper said.

Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she had issued the curfew “to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting.”

One square mile (2.5 square kilometers) of the city’s more-than-500 square mile area will be off-limits from 8:00 pm and 6:00 am (0300 to 1300 GMT) for everyone apart from residents, journalists and emergency services, she added.

One protester told AFP the arrest of migrants in a city with large immigrant and Latino populations was the root of the unrest.

“I think that obviously they’re doing it for safety,” she said of the curfew.

“But I don’t think that part of the problem is the peaceful protests. It’s whatever else is happening on the other side that is inciting violence.”

At their largest, the protests have included a few thousand people taking to the streets, but smaller mobs have used the cover of darkness to set fires, daub graffiti and smash windows.