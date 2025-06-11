EU envoy calls on investment minister to discuss economic ties

The European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, called on Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, in his office today to discuss enhancing bilateral economic relations and fostering investment opportunities between the EU and Pakistan. Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar, Additional Secretary, Mr. Mahmood Tufail, DG and Mr. Irfanullah Marwat from BOI while Mr. Jeroen Willems, Head of Cooperation and Mr. Husnain Iftakhar, Senior Trade Advisor from EU Delegation were also present in the meeting.

The Minister appreciated the EU’s longstanding support to Pakistan’s economic development and highlighted the Government’s resolve on bringing macroeconomic stability and improving major economic indicators such as fiscal balance, stock exchange performance and investment climate. Discussions were held on further strengthening the EU-Pakistan Economic & Business Relations and establishment of the EU-Pakistan Business Network, which engages over 400 EU companies operating across various sectors in Pakistan.

The EU delegation expressed interest in scaling up this platform and informed that key dates for upcoming Business forum/investment sessions will be announced in the near future after consultation with EU Headquarters.

Jerome Willems introduced the EU’s 25 Champion Companies initiative-a program aimed at supporting 25 high-potential EU enterprises in Pakistan that align with sustainable development, innovation, and inclusivity.

A strategic dialogue was held around Pakistan’s efforts to position itself as a leading market for global investment, in line with EU’s broader goals. The Ambassador informed that EU’s contribution to global external FDI flows is 40%, of the total global FDI and Pakistan can avail a lot from this EU investment window through policy consistency and improved investment climate.

The Minister welcomed the EU Green Deal and expressed strong interest in aligning Pakistan’s export sectors with EU Green Zero targets. Ambassador Kionka stressed that Pakistan’s alignment with green standards would make its exports more accessible to EU markets.

Additional Secretary, BOI, Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar, highlighted the progress made in respect of Regulatory Reforms, Asaan Karobar Legislation and sought more regular engagement and partnership with EU in SMEs, Gender Lens Investments and Startups.

The Minister emphasized on how these reforms are directly contributing to an improved business climate in Pakistan and urged EU side to avail investment opportunities in SEZs in Pakistan. Ambassador Kionka praised these efforts and stressed that regulatory efficiency is a key determinant in EU investment decisions. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening trade and investment linkages through closer liaison and regular engagement.