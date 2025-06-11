City School collaborates with Joy of Science Museum

The City School has partnered with the Joy of Science Museum to enrich students’ academic journey through immersive, hands-on science experiences. An MoU was signed on 1st June 2025 by Rabia Suhail, Head of Counselling, Placement & Alumni Services (CAPS).

The partnership aims to bring science to life by bridging classroom concepts with real-world applications. “At The City School, we believe experiential learning is key to nurturing curiosity. Science captivates young minds, and through hands-on experiments and interactive exhibits, we aim to ignite a lifelong passion for discovery,” shared Ms. Suhail. Through this collaboration, students will explore scientific phenomena via interactive exhibits and curriculum-aligned activities at the Joy of Science Museum. The museum features engaging zones like Magic of Science, Mother Nature, Cosmology, and Technology, introducing concepts that help learning and innovation.

In addition, The City School will offer exclusive discounts to its students for these visits, making science exploration more accessible and inspiring.