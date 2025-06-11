India Manipur on fire as policemen injured in clashes

The volatile Indian state of Manipur continued to witness chaos as protesters defied prohibitory orders and clashed with Indian forces across several districts of the Imphal valley. The protesters are demanding the unconditional release of the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader, Kanan Singh and four others, police said. Clashes erupted in Khurai Lamlong area of Imphal East district. Indian forces resorted to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. At least one four-wheeler was torched by the protesters, police confirmed. The protesters blocked roads with roadblocks and burning tyres in Thoubal and Kakching districts. Tensions also flared in Tera area of Imphal West district when unidentified individuals fired at Indian forces’ personnel. “At least seven rounds from small firearms were fired in Tera area when CRPF personnel were clearing roadblocks put up by protesters. Paramilitary forces along with state police rushed to carry out search operations to nab the attackers, but protesters foiled further in-depth search operations,” an official said. In Bishnupur district’s Nambol, at least two police personnel sustained injuries during a clash with protesters.