Asian cup hopes fade for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan

The hopes of four South Asian football teams — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — are fading fast in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. After poor performances and early defeats, all four nations are on the brink of elimination or already out of contention.

Pakistan’s journey in Group E ended with a 1-0 defeat to Myanmar, following a previous loss to Syria. With zero points from two games, Pakistan is now officially out. Their lack of goals and weak defense have been major setbacks throughout the campaign.

Afghanistan, placed in the same group, also failed to impress. They lost 1-0 to both Syria and Tajikistan, leaving them bottom of the table. The team struggled to create chances and lacked the energy to compete with stronger sides.

India and Bangladesh, both in Group C, have managed just one point each. India drew 0-0 with Bangladesh before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Hong Kong. Bangladesh also fell to Singapore 2-1, despite leading early in the match. Both sides now sit near the bottom of their group with slim chances of advancing.

Only the top team from each group qualifies for the Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia, making the road extremely tough. With one or two group games left, India and Bangladesh would need miracle results to stay in contention.

These early exits are a major setback for South Asian football. However, coaches and players now aim to regroup, fix weaknesses, and prepare better for future tournaments, including the SAFF Championship and World Cup qualifiers.