Feroze Khan draws a line: Won’t work with actresses who said no before

Popular actor Feroze Khan has announced that he will not work with any actresses in the future who had earlier refused to work with him. He made this statement during a recent interview with Farid Nawaz Production, where he spoke openly about his career and challenges.

Feroze shared that he has been part of the entertainment industry for over 10 years. During this time, he has faced many ups and downs but believes that true respect comes only from Allah. He emphasized that when a person is on the right path and has no guilt, they have no reason to fear anyone or anything.

When asked about the criticism he has faced, Feroze said he doesn’t take it seriously. Instead, he prays for the guidance of his critics. He also discussed his recent participation in a boxing championship, saying it helped boost his confidence even though he didn’t win the title. He feels satisfied with his performance and growth.

Regarding the actresses who refused to work with him in the past, Feroze admitted that it hurt him initially, especially because he personally knew some of them. However, he chose not to take it personally, explaining that such things happen often in the entertainment world. This experience helped him see people’s true nature and decide who deserves his trust and professional respect.

Finally, Feroze made it clear that if he receives any future offers involving those actresses who rejected him earlier, he will decline to work with them. He said this decision is based on maintaining his own respect and moving forward with people who support him professionally.