Fahad Mustafa reveals he took no payment for ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’

Popular Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has revealed that he did not take any payment for acting in the 2018 hit film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’. Speaking on an Eid special celebrity talk show on ARY, Fahad opened up about several topics, including his reasons for joining the blockbuster sequel without a paycheck.

‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ was the follow-up to the 2015 romantic comedy produced and acted by Humayun Saeed. The sequel featured a star-studded cast, including Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Mawra Hocane, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, and others. Fahad clarified that he joined the film out of respect and admiration for the cast and not for competition.

Fahad emphasized that he doesn’t act in the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ series to outshine anyone but because he genuinely enjoys working with the team. He called Humayun Saeed “a bigger star” and said he holds deep respect for him. Fahad said that working in the film was a pleasure and that being part of the cast was an honor in itself.

He also addressed ongoing rumors about a possible sequel to his popular drama ‘Kabhi Mein, Kabhi Tum’, denying any plans to bring it back. However, he did express interest in returning for a third part of the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ series if it is made and said he would happily do it again without charging any fee.

With a touch of humor, Fahad joked that despite working for free, Humayun Saeed didn’t even gift him an iPhone or anything fancy. Fans appreciated his candid style, adding to the admiration for his humble and team-oriented approach in the industry.