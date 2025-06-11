Tragic school shooting in Austria kills 10

A school shooting in Graz, Austria, has left 10 people dead. The gunman was a 21-year-old former student. He opened fire at a high school on Tuesday morning. Police say he used two legally owned guns. The shooter acted alone and then took his own life. The attack shocked the nation and brought many questions.

The incident happened at Dreierschuetzengasse High School. Police responded quickly with officers, a helicopter, and paramedics. Nine victims died immediately, and one woman died later in the hospital. Seven females and three males lost their lives. Twelve others were injured, some seriously, and received medical help. Witnesses and families now receive support.

Authorities say the shooter was from Graz. He had not finished his studies at the school. The motive behind the attack remains unknown. The police confirmed he acted alone and no other threats are involved. The community is now mourning the loss of young lives. People left flowers and candles outside the school in memory of the victims.

Austrian leaders declared three days of national mourning. Chancellor Christian Stocker called it “an act of unimaginable violence.” He described the day as “a dark day” for Austria. Many residents expressed shock and sadness. The nearby supermarket and bank closed for the day. The country now faces a time of grief and reflection.

This incident has shocked many, even those from abroad. A resident from the United States said Graz is usually a safe city. However, this tragedy has changed that perception. Officials continue to investigate the case. They aim to understand why the shooting happened. The nation hopes for healing after this terrible event.