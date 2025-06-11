Gold price rises by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan amid global surge

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday, following the global trend. The price per tola rose by Rs600 in a single day. With this jump, the new price reached Rs352,900, as shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also went up. It increased by Rs514, bringing the new rate to Rs302,554. This gain comes after a sharp fall of Rs6,100 per tola just a day earlier.

Meanwhile, global gold prices also moved higher. The international rate climbed to $3,345 per ounce, up by $6. The rate includes a $20 premium, as noted by the APGJSA.

Despite changes in gold prices, silver remained steady. The price of silver stayed at Rs3,745 per tola, showing no change from previous levels.

Experts believe the increase in gold prices may continue if international markets remain strong. Investors are closely watching economic conditions and global trends.