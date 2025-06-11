High-level Pakistan delegation to discuss US tariffs in Washington

Pakistan and the United States are set to begin official talks soon to address trade tariffs and economic issues. A high-level Pakistani trade delegation will visit Washington this week to discuss recent US tariffs and related economic concerns with American officials. This visit marks an important step in improving bilateral trade relations.

The delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul, includes senior officials from the Federal Board of Revenue and representatives from the energy and IT sectors. During the three-day visit, they will meet US trade representatives to focus on trade imbalances, tariff adjustments, and sector-wise cooperation. These talks follow a series of diplomatic contacts between Islamabad and Washington.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Washington by June 29. His trip will initiate formal discussions on regional security, post-conflict diplomacy, and broader strategic cooperation. Meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials are expected to address these critical issues.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Pakistan’s opposition party, PTI, plans large protests in Washington on June 14. PTI leaders oppose any agreements made by the current government, urging Pakistani Americans to voice their dissent. Although there are rumors about Pakistan’s Army Chief visiting Washington, officials have not confirmed this due to security and diplomatic caution.

These developments come after recent border clashes between India and Pakistan, with both countries sending parliamentary delegations to Washington. Pakistan has thanked US President Donald Trump for helping arrange a ceasefire and urged the US to play a more active role in reducing tensions and restarting Kashmir talks.