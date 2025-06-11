Sindh government allocates funds for electric taxis and scooters in budget

Sindh government will allocate funds for electric taxis, scooters, and more electric buses in the 2025-26 budget. The decision came during a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon. Key officials, including the Transport Secretary and heads of transit authorities, also attended. The meeting reviewed current projects like Peoples Bus Service and EV scooters, and plans for new charging stations.

Officials were briefed on last year’s projects and discussed proposals for the coming fiscal year. Several investors are launching bus services under public-private partnerships. Work on the Yellow Line BRT at Jam Sadiq Bridge is nearly complete and will open soon. The Red Line BRT project will also be fast-tracked to improve public transport.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized the government’s commitment to eco-friendly, modern transit systems. He said new buses will arrive soon, including double-decker buses. The goal is to provide affordable, modern travel options to every city resident. These initiatives aim to expand successful projects like Peoples Bus Service throughout Karachi.

During a recent visit to Cherry Holdings Group in China, Memon announced plans to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations every 50 kilometers in all districts. The Chinese company expressed interest in installing EV charging infrastructure across Sindh. These stations will benefit owners of electric motorcycles, cars, and trucks.

Memon added that these efforts support environmental protection and create local jobs. He also shared that an EV mini-truck assembly factory is being established in Karachi. The government’s push toward green transport promises cleaner air and new economic opportunities for the province.