FEDERAL BUdget 2025-26 at a glance

Rs17.57 trillion outlay represents overall decrease in spending by 7 percent

GDP/DEFICIT

* GDP growth projected to be 4.2 percent

* Nominal GDP seen at 129.57 trillion rupees

* Fiscal deficit expected to be 3.9 percent of GDP

* Targets primary surplus of 2.4 percent of GDP

INFLATION

* Total spending seen at 17.57 trillion rupees

* Defence expenditure of 2.55 trillion rupees targeted

* Interest payments projected at 8.21 trillion rupees

EXPENDITURE

REVENUE

* Total gross revenue of 19.28 trillion rupees targeted

* Targets total tax revenue of 14.1 trillion rupees

* Aiming for net external receipts of 106 billion rupees

Non Filers: Govt enhances withholding tax on cash withdrawals by non-filers

1 The tax ratio on cash withdrawals by non-filers has been increased from 0.6pc to 1pc.

2 Non-filers will no longer be allowed to open bank accounts.

3 Non-filers will be barred from investing in securities and mutual funds.

4 Non-filers will also be prohibited from purchasing vehicles or immovable property.

Key takeaways of Federal Budget FY26

* BISP allocation increased to PKR716bn for FY26.

* Defence expenditure allocated at PKR2.6tn, pension outlays at PKR1.1tn, and power sector subsidy at PKR1.2tn for FY26.

* Salary tax slabs rationalized to 1%, 11%, and 23% (vs. 5%, 15%, and 25%) for in comes up to PKR1.2mn, PKR2.2mn, and PKR3.2mn, respectively. Moreover, super tax surcharge on high earners reduced from 10% to 9%.

* Super tax for corporates earning between PKR200mn–PKR500mn reduced by 0.5%.

* Withholding Tax on interest income increased from 15% to 20%.

* New carbon levy introduced at PKR2.5/liter on MS, HSD and RFO for FY26, to be increased to PKR5.0/liter in FY27.

* National Tariff Policy introduced, with gradual reduction in ACDs, RDs and CDs. i) ACDs will be gradually reduced to 0% in 4 years, ii) RD will be reduced to 0% in 5 years, and iii) CDs under 5th schedule to be reduced to 0% in 5 years. Moreover, maximum custom duty set at 15%.

* FATA/PATA income tax exemptions extended by one year; gradual sales tax imposition to begin at 10% in FY26, rising to 16% by FY29.

* WHT on transfer of immovable properties revised down to 2.5%/2.0%/1.5% from 4%/3.5%/3%, respectively.

* WHT on cash withdrawals by non-filers increased to 1% (vs. 0.6% previously).

* New 5% levy introduced on cross-border transactions for goods and services.

* Standard 18% GST now applicable on i) below 850cc locally assembled vehicles, ii) hybrid EVs, iii) sales via e-commerce platforms, iv) buns and rusks (previously at 10%), and v) local supply of solar panels.

Autos

* ACD to be removed over the next 4 years and RD to be removed over the coming 5 years.

* EV policy to be introduced to promote 2 and 3 wheelers to reduce carbon emissions

* Vehicles that were previously subject to a lower than 18% GST will now be taxed at 18%.

Pension Liability

10% increase in pensions for federal retired employees

* Pension increments to be linked with CPI from now on

* Family pension limited to 10 years after the death of the spouse

* Discouragement of early retirement

* Individuals earning more than Rs1cr/annum will be charged 5% tax on the incremental