Govt employees get 10pc salary hike

The federal cabinet has given the nod of approval for a 10% hike in the salaries of government employees and a 7% increase in pensions of retired public servants.

Although the cabinet, which convened on Tuesday, had in principle approved the federal budget for fiscal 2025-26, deliberation on the salaries of government employees and other matters continued.

The PPP, a key coalition partner of the PML-N government, demanded a further increase in salaries, but the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the government was already providing the maximum possible relief to the common man in the budget.

The cabinet proposed a 10% increase in the salaries of government employees. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acquiesced to the proposal and rejected the suggestion of a 6% raise, stating that salaries should be hiked by 10%. In the end, the prime minister and his cabinet member approved the decision.

Shehbaz Sharif said that all the economic indicators were stable and satisfactory due to the efforts of the government, sacrifices of the people and the stakeholders contributing to the health of national economy.

He said during the last one and quarter year, the nation faced hard situation and challenges, but steering the country out of them was no ordinary achievement.

“The common man and the salaried class gave sacrifices,” the prime minister said, adding that the salaried class was asking the question that they had contributed about Rs400 billion to the national exchequer in the form of taxes and how much the wealthy and opulent had given?

He said the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing worst kind of tyranny and barbarism; the more, they condemned it, the less it would be.

The prime minister said it was a high time for the influential countries to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where the blood of the innocent people blood was being shed.

“Such a spectacle has not been witnessed in the contemporary age,” he said, adding that he had strong conviction that the people of Palestine and Kashmir would get freedom as they had given unprecedented sacrifices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the people of Pakistan were standing with them.

He further stressed upon focusing on the economic growth, and said that in the recent conflict with their enemy, India, despite its bragging of economic and military strength, Pakistan had delivered a crushing defeat in the conventional war.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan would not let India to weaponize water as it could not do it and they would take all steps to ensure no interruption of its water share.