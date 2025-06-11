Searing heatwave to persist: PDMA

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday that the ongoing heatwave in several parts of the country is expected to continue until June 12, advising citizens to take precautionary measures.

Pakistan ranks among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change and has faced increasingly frequent extreme weather events in recent years, including deadly heatwaves and devastating floods.

Temperatures in the upper parts of the country including parts of Punjab, Islamabad, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern regions of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to remain 5°C to 7°C above normal, the PMD said in a press release. Temperatures in southern Sindh, eastern Punjab and southwestern Balochistan provinces are likely to stay 4°C to 6°C above normal.

“The ongoing heatwave is expected to persist until Thursday,” the PMD said. “The general public is advised to take precautionary measures by avoiding direct sunlight between 11:00 am and 4:00 p.m. and increasing water intake.”

Most parts of the country would experience dry weather with extreme heat conditions on June 10-11, the report said. It added that strong, dusty winds are expected in some parts of Islamabad, Punjab, and Balochistan during the afternoon.

According to state media, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab’s Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that under the directions of the chief minister, water supply is being ensured in the Cholistan desert region in southern Punjab.

He warned that special care of the children, elderly and the sick should be taken during this time.

Last week, the PMD forecast that the ongoing heatwave in the country would continue throughout the Eidul Azha holidays.

Pakistan experienced its most recent heatwave in May but no loss of life was reported.

In June 2024, nearly 700 people died in less than a week during a severe heatwave in the country, with most fatalities reported in the port city of Karachi and other parts of the southern Sindh province.

A similar heatwave in 2015 claimed over 2,000 lives in Karachi alone, while catastrophic floods in 2022 left more than 1,700 people dead and displaced over 33 million across the country.