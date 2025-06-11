CM, US envoys discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker and US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins, here on Tuesday.

The CM extended a warm welcome to both diplomats and appreciated Natalie Baker’s dynamic and constructive role in strengthening US-Pakistan relations during her tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding Pakistan-US relationship and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The CM also commended the United States for playing a positive and constructive role amid recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

CM Maryam Nawaz thanked Natalie Baker for the US Embassy’s support for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). She also expressed solidarity with the people of California, recognizing it as a sister state to Punjab. The CM described her recent meeting with the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus as both positive and productive.

She emphasized the importance of the United States as a key partner in promoting sustainable peace in South Asia. “Pakistan-US relations are built on shared values and strategic interests,” she noted, reaffirming her commitment to further strengthening ties between Punjab and the state of California.

Highlighting Punjab’s economic potential, she said, “Pakistan is emerging as a strategic partner for the United States in various sectors, including textiles. Punjab, as the country’s most populous and economically robust province, welcomes American investment and cooperation across multiple sectors, she added and also acknowledged the vital role played by the Pakistani-American community in bridging the two nations.

The CM stressed the importance of global collaboration to confront shared challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development. “We view the United States as a key global ally in addressing these critical issues,” she added. She further shared that Punjab has the distinction of launching Pakistan’s first Women’s Virtual Police Station.

Congratulates PM Shehbaz

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly and balanced budget. She said that under the able guidance of PML-N ‘Quaid’ Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an excellent budget has been presented. I pay tribute to the federal government on presenting Pakistan’s first employee-friendly, farmer-friendly, industrialist-friendly and people-friendly budget.

She said that the current budget will prove to be beneficial in achieving sustainable development goals. She added that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the budget of the new fiscal year will bring happiness and prosperity to the people at large. She highlighted, “PML-N’s government is determined to provide the benefits of economic development to each and every individual in the country. Pakistan has been set on the path of progress and prosperity by emerging out of economic malaise.”

She outlined, “Allocating a record budget for the education and health sectors speaks volume of PML-N’s patriotic and people-friendly leadership. The firm resolve of the incumbent government to get rid of IMF program will prove to be a harbinger of a bright future for Pakistan.” She maintained, “The middle class has been given substantial relief in the current budget and artificial inflation will be further reduced. The journey to attain sustainable development and progress has set in, the days of ease and comfort have arrived for the people of Pakistan.”