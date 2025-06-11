Pakistan says China has offered to sell new military equipment, including J-35 fighter jets

Pakistan’s government this month announced that China has offered to sell it its new military equipment, including 40 of its advanced fifth-generation J-35 fighter jets and ballistic missile defense systems following Islamabad’s armed conflict with India in May.

Nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan engaged in armed conflict for four days from May 7-10, pounding each other with artillery fire, fighter jets, drones and missiles. Fighting stopped on May 10 when US President Donald Trump announced both countries had agreed to a ceasefire.

Pakistan said its air force downed six Indian fighter jets using Chinese J-10C aircraft on the night of May 6. On May 31, the chief of defense staff of the Indian Armed Forces, Anil Chauhan, confirmed India lost an unspecified number of fighter jets in clashes with Pakistan last month.

Both countries have since then sought to bolster their defense capabilities and procure the latest arms as tensions continue to simmer between both nations. Pakistan’s government said in a social media post on June 7 that China has also offered to sell KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, as well as HQ-19 ballistic missile defense systems to Pakistan.

“Under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has achieved several major diplomatic achievements including the offer of 40 fifth-generation J-35 stealth aircraft, KJ-500 AWACS, HQ-19 defense systems from China, and the deferment of $3.7 billion in debt,” the Government of Pakistan wrote on social media account X.

As per a report in the international news publication Bloomberg on Monday, the shares of Chinese defense companies rallied this week after Pakistan’s announcement of Beijing’s offer to sell its aircraft. The report said shares of AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company— the maker of China’s J-35 stealth fighter jet— soared by their 10 percent daily limit in Shanghai, extending gains for the third consecutive session on Monday.

The shares of another China-based company, Aerospace Nanhu Electronic Information Technology Co., soared by 15 percent, the report added.

The shares of Chinese arms makers have surged since Pakistan said its air force downed six Indian fighter jets, using Chinese J-10C aircraft, on the night of May 6. The two countries had engaged in armed conflict that day after India struck what it called “terrorist” camps in Pakistan.

The J-35 stealth fighter jet was developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and publicly unveiled at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow. Its sale to Pakistan would mark China’s first export of the fifth-generation jet, which has advanced stealth capabilities for penetrating the airspace of an adversary.

On the other hand, the KJ-500 aircraft would improve Pakistan’s radar coverage, and its smaller size allows for nimbler use in regional clashes, the report said. The HQ-19 surface-to-air missile systems would enhance the country’s ability to intercept ballistic missiles.

“In a sign of how the conflict is changing dynamics, Indonesia— which has relied on aircraft from makers in the US, Russia and elsewhere— is mulling China’s offer of J-10 jets,” Bloomberg reported. “Southeast Asia’s largest economy has bought munitions and air surveillance systems from China in the past, but not jet fighters.”

Tensions reached a boiling point when India blamed Pakistan for supporting an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22. Gunmen had killed 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam resort. New Delhi, which has always blamed Pakistan for supporting militant outfits in the part of Kashmir it governs, accused Islamabad of having a hand in the attack.

Pakistan denied the allegations and called for an international probe into the incident.

Though the fragile ceasefire continues to hold, ties between the two countries remain strained. New Delhi and Islamabad have both sent delegations to world capitals in hopes of swaying international opinion in their favor.