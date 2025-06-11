Court reserves verdict in Imran polygraph test case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday reserved its decision on the police’s request, seeking more time for conducting the polygraph and photogrammetric tests of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, who for the third time refused to undergo these tests. DSP Legal Javed Asif told the court that the tests could not be conducted since the suspect was not cooperating with the police. “Therefore, the court is requested to grant us more time so that we could conduct these tests.” Mudassir Omar, counsel for PTI founder, said on the occasion that the court had already given 26 days to the police for the purpose. “The police cannot conduct these tests,” he argued, and prayed to the judge not to give more time to the police. Judge Manzer Ali Gill said that if the defendant had been an ordinary person, police could have taken him straight to the forensic laboratory. “In this case, the suspect is in Adiala Jail, and not in police custody. If he refuses to undergo these tests, police cannot do anything,” he remarked. Later, the judge said the court would pronounce its decision shortly. As many as a dozen cases, including the Jinnah House attack case, were registered against the former prime minister.