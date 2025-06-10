Free Wifi service to be provided in all trains: Hanif Abbasi

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said the number of passengers would be increased through substantial steps being taken to meet expectations of the public.

Addressing a press conference at the office of the Divisional Superintendent of Railways here, he said that around 200 carriages were currently under preparation and are expected to be finalized by 2027 for the mainstream use.

He said that since assuming charge, the ministry had focused on bringing about a change in services in three key areas: punctuality, provision of quality food, and cleanliness, at stations and inside coaches.

He emphasized that the railways is a strategic asset that cannot be outsourced and must be developed to meet the expectations of passengers.

Highlighting the department’s performance, the minister said that the Railways had earned the highest-ever revenue by May 31 in its history and hoped it would touch new high by June 30.

He said 11 trains are currently being outsourced and 155 railway stations had been upgraded.

Hanif Abbasi said that eight hospitals and 14 schools run by the Railways were being outsourced to improve standards of healthcare and education.

The minister that food authorities have been given access to railway stations to ensure quality standards of foods at railways premises.

The minister also vowed strict action against the responsible for the Khanewal incident where a railway employee had lost his life following the collapse of a bridge.

Speaking about modernization, he said that the department was moving towards digitalization under the prime minister’s vision.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed with the Punjab Information Technology Board in this regard. A free wifi service is going to be provided in all train services, he maintained.

He also mentioned an agreement with the Forest Department to plant fruit trees along railway tracks.

Referring to the need for development in the Thar coal and Reko Diq projects, the minister said he had informed the prime minister that promoting railways was essential to achieve success in those sectors.

Hanif Abbasi announced that railways services would be extended to Russia from June 22, adding that Russia is planning to invest in restructuring Pakistan Steel Mills.