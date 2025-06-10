Seven flights bringing back pilgrims will arrive country on June 11

Seven flights will arrive at different airports of the country on June 11 to bring back the pilgrims. The first flight of the pilgrims will reach Islamabad at 3:50 am on June 11, the second flight SV-3722 will reach Islamabad at 9:10 am. Similarly,the third flight will land in Lahore at 11:50 am on June 11,the fourth Hajj flight will land in Islamabad at 12:10 pm on June 11, the fifth flight will reach Multan at 12:35 pm,while the sixth flight will reach Karachi at 1:35 pm the Civil Aviation Authority sources said.The seventh flight of pilgrims will arrive in Lahore at 2:30 pm.The Hajj operation will end on July 10 with the return of all pilgrims. During this one month,88,390 pilgrims under the government scheme will be brought back home through 342 flights. National flag carrier, private and Saudi airlines will participate in this Hajj flight operation so that the return of pilgrims can be made timely and safe.