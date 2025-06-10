No new taxes to be imposed: CM Gandapur

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced that the provincial government would not impose new taxes this fiscal year.

Speaking about the province’s financial discipline, Gandapur stated in a statement here on Tuesday that KP has not taken any new loans so far. However, a significant Rs 150 billion has been allocated for loan repayments, underlining the government’s commitment to managing existing debt responsibly.

Highlighting development plans, the CM said the province is launching mega projects, with work already underway on the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving regional connectivity.

In a bid to empower youth, Gandapur revealed that the government plans to further expand interest-free loan schemes, enabling young people to become financially self-reliant.