Malaysian delegation visits flood-affected areas of Sakrandm Gupchani

A high-level delegation from Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia including CEO Mohammad Shah Sapiei, Shahrul Country Manager Pakistan and Noritta Hassan arrived in Pakistan for an official humanitarian visit.

During the visit, the delegation toured the flood-affected villages of Suleman Likhi Tehsil Sakrand and Adam Gupchani, Tehsil Daur in the Shaheed Benazir Abad district.

The delegation inspected the houses constructed through their earlier provided aid for flood victims and conducted a detailed quality assessment of the structures.

The visit was coordinated by partner organization NDF Pakistan, the Program Manager Tariq Hussain Channar provided a comprehensive briefing throughout the tour of all project sites.Speaking to the media, Muhsmmad Shah Sapiei and Shahrul expressed their commitment to long-term support for the affected communities. “Our mission is not just to deliver aid, but to uplift the quality of life for these people, they added. While the construction quality of the houses is satisfactory, there is still a need for additional essential services,” they said.They emphasized the need for clean drinking water, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in the visited areas.

The delegation also expressed their satisfaction with the work carried out by NDF and affirmed their willingness to continue collaborating on future initiatives.“We are highly impressed with NDF’s efforts and look forward to deepening our partnership to serve humanity further,” they added.Local villagers expressed their gratitude to Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia and NDF for their valuable contributions and ongoing support in rebuilding lives post-disaster.