652,000 tourists visited scenic areas during holidays in KP

During the three-day Eidul Azha holidays, more than 652,000 tourists visited various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson of KP Tourism Authority told media that in Galiyat, 177,000 tourists visited, while Naran-Kaghan saw 168,000 visitors besides Malam Jabba had 160,000 tourists, and Upper Dir received 85,000 visitors.

Director General of the Tourism Authority, Habib Ullah Arif, stated that on the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzeb, every possible facility was provided to the tourists. He added that the youth of the Tourism Police provided excellent assistance to tourists during Eidul Azha.

Habib Ullah Arif mentioned that the Tourism Authority’s helpline 1422 is active 24/7.

A large number of tourists visited the merged districts as well, and providing all possible facilities to tourists remains one of the top priorities.