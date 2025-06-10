Amid conflicts & tensions, Pakistan pushes for promoting harmony to ensure global peace

In a world marked by political tensions, forced displacement, and persistent inequalities, Pakistan has fervently called for collective efforts to promote mutual respect, understanding and harmony among civilizations to accomplish global peace.

“Let us use this moment to renew our collective resolve—to listen before we speak, to connect before we separate, and to affirm that peace among nations begins with respect among peoples,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said at the thematic dialogue on “Promoting Dialogue among Civilizations, Strengthening Global Solidarity and Cooperation.”

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of China and the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in collaboration with Egypt, Peru, Spain, and Uzbekistan, focusing on the importance of exchanges and mutual learning among diverse civilizations. “We believe that only through meaningful engagement and mutual learning can we overcome prejudice and build lasting trust,” the Pakistani envoy said.

In a video message broadcast at the event, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the role of dialogue among civilizations as a bond of peace, a driver for development, and a bridge of friendship.

Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong, who moderated the dialogue, underscored the role of language and cultural exchange in fostering understanding and cooperation between nations.

In his message, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that the rich diversity of civilizations is a force to promote mutual understanding and global solidarity. “Today, that mission is more urgent than ever. Where dialogue is missing, ignorance fills the void.”

The UNAOC head, Miguel Moratinos, said that “dialogue among civilizations is not only relevant, but essential to building a more peaceful, just, and united world.”

In his remarks Ambassador Asim, the Pakistani ambassador, said, “Today’s dialogue comes at a time when the world is confronted with deepening divides—social, cultural, and geopolitical.”

Pakistan, he said, welcomes the emphasis placed on the values of pluralism, inclusion, and peaceful coexistence—prrinciples which lie at the heart of the country’s foreign policy and multilateral engagement.

“Our endorsement of General Assembly Resolution A/RES/78/286, designating 10 June as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, is rooted in the belief that humanity’s shared heritage is strengthened through exchange and empathy”.

Pakistan, he said, concerned by the rise in intolerance, discrimination, and the deliberate spread of misinformation that fractures societies and undermines global solidarity. “Islamophobia, in particular, continues to endanger social cohesion and peace.” In this context, the Pakistani envoy said the promotion of dialogue is not just an ideal—it is an imperative.

Pakistan, he said, has consistently championed the cause of inter-civilizational dialogue and interfaith harmony.

“We support all platforms, including the Alliance of Civilizations, and global civilization initiatives that advance these objectives in a spirit of equality and inclusion,” the Pakistan envoy added.