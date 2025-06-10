Residents reject KP Govt’s new Peshawar valley project

Over 16,000 residents affected by the long-delayed Regi Model Town housing scheme here have strongly rejected the proposed New Peshawar Valley project of the provincial government, calling it an unjust move that disregards their decades-long struggle.

In a sharp rebuke, the affectees announced they are planning a series of major protests, including a long march to the Chief Minister’s House, sit-ins outside the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) office, and demonstrations at the Provincial Assembly.

The leadership of the affected residents from Zones 1, 2, and 5 would formally outline their protest strategy during a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on June 1.

Speaking to the media ahead of the announcement, Siraj-ul-Haq Yousafzai, president of the Regi Model Town affectees, criticized the authorities for continuing to ignore their plight. “Do not further aggravate the wounds of Regi Model Town’s affectees. The patience of these 16,000 people is running out,” Yousafzai said.

He expressed disappointment in the committee formed under the Commissioner of Peshawar, calling its efforts ineffective and its performance negligible.

Despite 35 years of waiting, and 12 years of PTI’s rule, the residents say they have been denied justice, compensation, or housing. Yousafzai declared the New Peshawar Valley project as unacceptable, accusing the government of neglect and betrayal.