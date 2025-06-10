Seven killed in accident on Hazara Motorway

At least seven passengers on Tuesday were injured in a traffic accident at the Interchange on Hazara Motorway near Abbottabad when two cars collided while returning from Mansehra. According to rescue sources, the injured were identified as 37-year-old Tariq, 40-year-old Hanifullah, and 28-year-old Sameer, all residents of Peshawar. The second vehicle was carrying 24-year-old Ali Raza, 22-year-old Gul Sher, 22-year-old Abdul Basit, and 16-year-old Mohsin, all hailing from Rawalpindi. Rescue teams acted swiftly, providing on-site first aid to the injured individuals before transferring them to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment. The condition of the injured is reportedly stable, though authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident.