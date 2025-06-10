Travel on buses’ roofs banned in Murree

The Murree District Administration, in the light of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has imposed a ban on travelling on the roofs of vehicles. Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, in a directive in this regard on Tuesday, instructed the traffic police and district and tehsil administrations to take action against the owners / drivers who allow the passengers to travel on the roofs of their vehicles.

He directed the assistant commissioners to directly monitor the process. The DC Murree said the step was taken for safe travel and prevention of accidents.